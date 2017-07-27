Man recreates Multnomah Falls with 80,000 Legos

Portland, Ore. (KOIN/CNN Newsource) – Lego artists build all sorts of things, but one Oregon man modeled a waterfall more than 600 feet tall.
Erik Mattson’s Lego version of Multnomah Falls uses more than 80,000 bricks. It stands eight feet tall.
He says he began playing with Legos as a kid and remembers his first pirate set.
But Mattson said he quickly got bored following plans and began creating his own designs.
Then, he decided to start re-creating real places he has visited.
“I spent half an hour to 45 minutes and kind of built the bridge itself,” Mattson said. “Then it took a year to get the bridge right and everything else around it, so it was just trying out different ideas until something worked.”
Mattson wants others to enjoy his masterpiece.
He’s looking for a venue where he can display it publicly.