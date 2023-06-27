Man reported missing in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police in Southern Oregon are trying to find a missing man.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Graham Rhode Case was last seen leaving his home in Medford on June 22.

Case is described as a white man, 6’3” tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He’s reportedly driving a white 2014 Mercedes GL450 SUV with plate number WC26068.

Anyone who sees Case is asked to call the Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon’s non-emergency number at 541-776-7206.

