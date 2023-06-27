Gov. Kotek declares ‘drought emergency’ in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a “drought emergency” in Jackson County.

On May 24, Jackson County commissioners asked the governor to declare a drought emergency in the county. This was followed up by similar recommendations from Oregon’s Drought Readiness Council with input from the Water Supply Availability Committee.

On June 26, Governor Kotek issued Executive Order 23-15, stating, “I find that low streamflow, low precipitation, and low soil moisture have caused or will cause natural and economic disaster conditions in Jackson County.”

The governor’s office said forecasted water supply and precipitation levels aren’t expected to improve, making drought conditions likely. This could cause a “significant impact” to farms, ranches, vineyards, recreation, tourism, and streamflow in Jackson County, the governor said.

With the latest drought declaration, the Oregon Department of Agriculture is directed to coordinate assistance efforts in seeking federal resources to help Jackson County recover.

Numerous other state agencies are directed to help direct mitigation activities.

The executive order expires on December 31, 2023.

