Man reported missing in Siskiyou County

YREKA, Calif. – A man was reported missing in Northern California.

Family members said Ken “Kenny” Kyle was last seen in Yreka on Wednesday, November 3.

He’s described as 6’1″ tall, 250 pounds, and may have a full white/grey beard.

Kyle was reportedly driving a white 1990 short bed Ford F150 4×4 with slatted wood racks and Oregon plates. The truck also has a thick faded blue stripe down the sides.

If you have any information about Kyle’s whereabouts, call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900. Refer to case number 1211911