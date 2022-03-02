Man reported missing in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators in Northern California are trying to find a missing person.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Aubrey was last seen in the Happy Camp area on February 23, 2022.

He was reportedly headed to Ferry Point to float across the Klamath River. That’s where his truck was found on March 1.

A kayak that’s believed to belong to Aubrey was found downriver near the Independence Rest Area.

Aubrey is described as 5’4” tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900.