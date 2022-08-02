Man reported missing, last seen in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said 57-year-old Broken Arrow Howe was last known to be in Josephine County and he hasn’t contacted his family in several weeks.

He may be driving a white Mazda pickup truck with a white canopy. The license plate number is unknown at this time. The truck has a blue strike and there is a dent behind the driver-side rear tire.

According to the sheriff’s office, Howe was formerly known as Curtis Stewart.

He’s described as a Native American man, 5’10” tall, 173 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Howe’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSO at 541-474-5123.