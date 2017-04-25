Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint behind Medford business

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police say a man was robbed after being pistol-whipped behind a Medford business Sunday night.
According to the Medford Police Department, a 19-year-old victim was walking behind Guitar Center on Crater Lake Highway around 9:00 p.m.
The victim was approached by two suspects, one of which had a handgun. They demanded the man’s wallet and shoes and hit him in the head with the gun.
Police said the victim gave up his wallet and money, and the suspects “forcefully” removed his pants and shoes.
The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.
Through the course of the investigation, officers learned the victim had been playing video poker down the road at Abby’s Pizza.
Video surveillance revealed the two suspects followed the man out of the business after he collected his winnings.
45 minutes after receiving the robbery report, police said a patrol officer found one of the suspects at Food for Less. A witness told police the suspect threw a gun into nearby brush as the officer pulled up.
The officer recovered a realistic BB pistol that is believed to be the gun used during the robbery.
Police said the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Frankie Andrew Pollesel, was only in town because his vehicle was broken down. He is originally from San Jose, California.
He was arrested and charged with robbery in the second degree and assault in the second degree.
MPD is still looking for a second suspect, described as a white man in his teens to early 20s, 5’7” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a baseball cap and had a dark, scruffy beard. He appeared to be a transient.
If you have any information about this case, call Medford police.