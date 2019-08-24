Man saved from drowning in Rogue River by good samaritan

GALICE, Ore. — A man is recovering after almost drowning in the Rogue River tonight.
According to Rural Metro Fire, he’s alive thanks to the quick action of bystanders. They say the man fell out of a raft and wasn’t wearing a life jacket, near Galice. He disappeared under the water for a couple of minutes but resurfaced, unconscious and was pulled to safety.
A good samaritan started CPR and eventually, the man regained consciousness. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Rural Metro is using this incident as a reminder to always wear a life jacket.
