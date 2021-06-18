Man sentenced for 2019 robbery, 2021 assault

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man will spend the next eight years behind bars for an armed robbery and a knife attack that took place two years apart.
The first incident happened on January 5, 2019. Investigators said at about 6:30 p.m., a person was standing near his idling 1999 Honda Civic in Rogue Valley Mall’s upper parking lot. Just before 7:27 p.m., Cheyenne Cortez reportedly asked the victim for a hug, which the victim accepted. However, police say Cheyenne pushed the victim to the ground and got into the victim’s Honda along with Tiffani M. Cortez and Alfred L. Walker.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle drove recklessly at high speed before running through a stop sign near the Eagle Point Golf Course. At the intersection, the Honda hit a 2000 Ford pickup truck driven by a 59-year-old Eagle Point man.
All three suspects were taken to the hospital with various injuries.
According to JCSO, the driver of the suspect vehicle, Alfred Walker, appeared to have had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit.
The second incident Walker was involved in happened on March 21, 2021. Prosecutors said a person was sitting in an alley at the Stop and Shop on Lithia way when a man came up to him and cut his neck with a knife, leaving a three-inch cut.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said the victim didn’t know the name of the man who cut him, even though they were hanging out earlier in the evening. However, police followed a blood trail and were able to identify Walker as the suspect. This was confirmed during a photo lineup.
On June 17, 2021, Walker was sentenced for charges of robbery, two counts of fourth-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and first-degree assault. He’ll serve 100 months in prison followed by three years of post-prison supervision.