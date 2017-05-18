Man sentenced for exposing himself to Ashland homeowner

Ashland, Ore. – An Ashland man pleaded guilty to burglary and indecency after he broke into an elderly woman’s home, exposed himself and sexually propositioned her in 2016.
Ashland Police said 21-year-old Joshua Robert Johnson gained access to a home on Clay Street in Ashland through an open door on the night of August 19, 2016
He was immediately met by the 87-year-old female homeowner. Johnson exposed himself to the woman and asked her to perform a sexual act. He left the home when the woman refused.
According to APD, the woman locked all her doors, only to have Johnson return minutes later and smash a sliding glass door with a potted plant. The woman fled the home and called 911.
Police later found a blood trail that led from the victim’s home to Johnson’s apartment, as well as Johnson’s cell phone near the victim’s home.
According to the D.A.’s office, Johnson turned himself in after he sought medical attention for cuts he sustained during the incident.
He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on two counts of burglary, private indecency, and two counts of criminal mischief.
According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, on Thursday Johnson was sentenced to 40 months in custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections and three years of post-prison supervision.