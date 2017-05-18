Police seeking help locating missing woman in Josephine County

Williams, Ore. – Oregon State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen in Williams on March 2.
46-year-old Kimberly Ann Mericle is described by police as 5’3” tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
She is associated with a burgundy Isuzu Rodeo, Oregon plate 004 HSN.
If you have any information about this case, contact Oregon State Police Detective Travis Lee at 541-618-7950 or the Southern Region Communications Center at 541-776-6111.