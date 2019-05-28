Man sentenced for pistol whipping assault

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A convicted felon will spend another 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges connected to a pistol whipping in Wimer.
Last August, Eddie Correia was identified as a suspect in an assault at the Wimer family market.
He was arrested several days later after being shot by another man in Cave Junction.
His case was headed to trial, but he changed his plea to guilty last week.
On May 28, he was sentenced to 75 months for assault in the second degree and felon in possession of a firearm.