Body of missing woman found in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A missing woman’s body was found in a creek east of Brookings.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on May 17, 27-year-old Michella Craft was reported missing by her mother in Medford.
On May 26, a group of friends found a body submerged in Emily Creek off the Chetco River.
Deputies said they recovered the body and took fingerprints, which were sent to the state crime lab.
Clothing and camping supplies, likely belonging to the woman, were eventually found along the Chetco River above 2nd Bridge.
On May 28, deputies said fingerprint results confirmed the body is that of Michella Craft.
Deputies said they have yet to determine an exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.