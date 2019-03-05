Man sentenced for sexually abusing women, underage girls

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local man charged with a host of sex crimes will service more than 16 years behind bars.
Donald McLaughlin was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of several charges during a trial in January. It was his second. In 2018, a judge declared a mistrial based on new evidence regarding one of the alleged victims.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said McLaughlin abused several underage girls and women over the course of several years.
On January 18, McLaughlin was convicted of sodomy, two counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree.
In addition to a 200-month prison sentence, McLaughlin is required to register as a sex offender and will be on probation for 100 months after his release.