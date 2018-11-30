Man sentenced in connection with death of Grants Pass student

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two weeks after he was found guilty of hitting and killing a Grants Pass High School student with his car, a Josephine County man learned his sentence.
According to the court records, 23-year-old Christopher Faibish was sentenced to 16 months in prison in connection with the death of 15-year-old Malachi Batty in March of 2017.
The prosecution argued Faibish used both heroin and cocaine the night before he hit Batty with his truck.
Faibish was found guilty of both criminally negligent homicide and possession of heroin.