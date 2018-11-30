California governor-elect visits U.S.-Mexico border

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KNSD/NBC) – California governor-elect Gavin Newsom is visiting the border.
He met with organizations helping asylum seekers and toured an immigration detention center in San Ysidro Thursday.
Newsom is leading a delegation of state officials to attend the inauguration of Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Newsom emphasized just how serious the situation is. “My job is to be constructive, my job is to find ways to bring people to the table, and to address what can legitimately be described as a humanitarian crisis,” Newsom said.
Newsom is meeting with Mexican officials Friday to strengthen the relationship between California and Mexico.
On Saturday, he will be attending Obrador’s inauguration.