Man stabbed over mask argument at California grocery store

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (RMG NEWS/CNN) – A dispute over mask-wearing led to a bloody altercation in California Monday night.

According to witnesses, it started when the victim entered a Vons grocery store in Santa Monica without a mask.

When staff approached him, he became aggressive and combative, allegedly assaulting an employee.

He then attacked a security guard who was trying to get him out of the store.

The guard then took a pocket knife and stabbed the man repeatedly in the chest.

He later told 9-1-1 operators he acted in self-defense.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

No word if any charges will be filed.

