St. Louis man arrested in connection to at least 6 fatal shootings

ST. LOUIS, Miss. (NBC) – Police in Missouri have arrested a man they believe shot and killed six people across two states.

Multiple police sources have told KSDK, our NBC affiliate in St. Louis, that 25-year-old Perez Reed has been taken into custody and linked to multiple shootings in St. Louis County and in Kansas City, Kansas that occurred over a span of several weeks in September and October,

When Perez was taken into custody, the police sources say they recovered a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol that they believe he used in each of the shootings.

The victims were mostly women, some of whom were involved in sex work.

However, there doesn’t appear to be a pattern connecting the victims, according to police sources.

KSDK reports that the St. Louis County Prosecutors Office has charged Reed with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action. he is also facing a federal charge of transporting firearms across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.

Reed is being held at a federal holding center with bail set at $2 million.

NBC News has reached out to the St. Louis Metro Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department, the FBI, and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for comment.

Law enforcement officials are expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon concerning the case.