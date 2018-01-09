Man survives rollover crash in rural Josephine County

WONDER, Ore. – A man was able to climb a steep slope and summon help after his vehicle rolled down an embankment in Josephine County.
Crews with Rural Metro Fire said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon 2 miles up Briggs Valley Road near the top of Hayes Hill.
The man involved in the crash was able to call 911 and used incoming sirens to guide the approach of first responders.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they learned the vehicle rolled 50 yards down a steep embankment. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and climb back up to the roadway. He suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.
A dog, possibly a bloodhound, was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. It was reportedly scared off. First responders searched the area but they didn’t find the dog.
Rural Metro Fire is asking for anyone driving on the forest road that leads to Onion Mountain to keep an eye out for the dog. If it’s found, call firefighters at 541-474-1218 or 541-592-2225.