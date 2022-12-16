Man suspected of drunk driving arrested after numerous hit and runs

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man suspected of drunk driving was arrested in Grants Pass after numerous hit and runs.

The Grants Pass Police Department put out a press release on the arrest:

“Thursday morning at 10:29 am, the Grants Pass Police Department began receiving calls regarding an erratic driver and numerous hit and runs. The vehicle was captured on city cameras as it drove the wrong way on NE 6th Street, passing the Police Station, before its involvement in its first crash, hitting two vehicles. The vehicle fled the scene shortly after the crash and struck a Pacific Power guideline on NE Evelyn Avenue. Once again, the vehicle fled the scene onto SE 8th Street, driving through the Grants Pass High School zone, and finally stopped on NE 8th Street just north of NE A Street. No citizens received injuries from the crashes.

The driver of the vehicle, Aaron J. Smock, 47 years old, was arrested by a Grants Pass Detective and Police Officers for suspicion of Drunk Driving. The investigation revealed Smock had been drinking at the Wonder Bur Lounge and Café prior to getting into his car to drive. Smock was transported to the Three Rivers Medical Center for his injuries, where he attempted to flee from officers. Later, while in the care of the hospital, Smock again fled on foot and was subsequently arrested by officers when they located him on Grandview Avenue near SE Independence Drive. Aaron Smock was lodged at the Josephine County Jail for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, three counts of Failing to Leave Notice at the Scene of an Accident, Reckless Driving, Third Degree Escape, and Driving with a Suspended License.

As always, and especially during the Holiday Season when vehicle traffic is heavy, and road conditions can be severe, we encourage drivers to find alternative transportation when consuming alcohol or other intoxicating substances. We also encourage all citizens to be extra aware of the driving habits of others on the roadway, to drive defensively, and to call 9-1-1 when spotting suspected drunk drivers. The Grants Pass Police Department wishes everyone a SAFE and Happy Holiday!”