Central Point Cemetery vandalized

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —Police say the Central Point Cemetery was vandalized this week. It happened between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The city says 28 headstones were knocked over and damaged. This isn’t the first time the cemetery has been vandalized.

The cemetery manager says in 2011 more than 40 were pushed over by some teenagers.

“It’s kinda heartbreaking because I take it pretty personally the cemetery and what it means to the community, to the history and the effort people put in to put monuments in for their families and to have someone go through and do this is really disheartening,” said David Jacob, Cemetery Manager.

Police are investigating but so far there are no leads. They aren’t sure if it’s an individual or a group.

If you have any information call the non-emergency line at (541)664-5578.