Man wanted in connection with N. California shooting found

YREKA, Calif — A multi-state search for a Northern California shooting suspect who was deemed armed and dangerous has ended.

On Friday, March 25, a Yreka police officer came upon a car that appeared to have crashed into a tree. The driver of the car told the officer that he was shot.

Police say the 34-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he was listed as being in stable condition.

Detectives eventually identified Trevor Wayne Patton as the suspected shooter.

Patton was last seen driving a blue Rav4 with Oregon plates and a roof box. Medford Police shared on Facebook that Patton frequents the Medford area and have “had a lot of contact with him over the years.”

The Yreka Police Department said on Tuesday, March 29, Patton was “located.”

No further information was provided by investigators.