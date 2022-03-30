Audit indicates Oregon can do more to reduce risk of domestic terrorism, extremism

SALEM, Ore. – A new audit suggests Oregon can do more to mitigate the risks of domestic terrorism and extremist attacks.

In a new report, the Oregon Audit Division reviewed data and information from research and interviews regarding violent domestic extremism and threat management to identify gaps in Oregon’s laws, rules, and practices.

The report determined Oregon has one of the highest rates of “domestic violent extremism” in the country and remains one of 16 states that doesn’t have any laws criminalizing these specific acts.

According to the audit, the state can do better through improved organization and identifying threats early on before they become a reality.

There were several bills enacted last year to help mitigate risks, but the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office said more still needs to be done.

The audit suggested several actions to reduce risk, including formal collaboration between federal and local law enforcement agencies, an increase in reporting mechanisms, and improved funding.

Read the full report on the Secretary of State’s website: https://sos.oregon.gov/audits/Pages/recent.aspx