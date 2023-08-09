Man who allegedly kidnapped a woman in Klamath Falls may have more victims

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Negasi Zuberi has made national headlines after the FBI alleged, he kidnapped a woman in Seattle on July 15th, sexually assaulted her, drove her to Klamath Falls, and imprisoned her in a makeshift cinder-block cell.

The FBI’s lead supervisor on the case, Agent Stephanie Shark said Zuberi is believed to be connected to three other assaults and believes that there may be more victims out there.

“If you look backward, you can see that pathway to escalating violence,” said Shark.

Authorities are looking at the time frame of July 2014 to the present starting in Orlando Florida.

“That intent to continue to engage in this type of behavior and to escalate it to even more detrimental prisons and makeshift cells that he was looking at is what made us especially concerned,” said Shark.

Shark said he is thought to have been in at least 10 other states in that time, changing his name over the years.

According to Agent Shark, Zuberi also went by the names Sakima Justin, Hi Chi, and Justin Quassi in that time frame.

Shark said Zuberi started in Orlando in 2014, before moving to Ecorse Michigan, Denver, Colorado, Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington, Las Vegas, Nevada, Chicago, Illinois, Bronx New York, Washington County, Utah, New Jersey, Tuscaloosa, and Northport Alabama, as well as Antioch, Oakland, Azusa, and Granada Hills in California.

Shark said he targeted sex workers and roommates or other people he felt didn’t have connections to anyone else.

“He had a tendency to target people who wouldn’t come forward and he exercised fear to keep people silent and now that he is in custody, we’re trying to help these victims rewrite their stories and come forward and be truthful about their statements without fear,” said Shark.

Agent Shark said they have been receiving tips including potential other victims, other leads in the case, and missing person cases that could be connected.

She said there is no current evidence that Zuberi’s actions ever escalated to murder.

“I’m hoping we caught him in time, that was always our goal with the escalating violence that we were able to stop him before someone actually died,” said Shark.

If you know anything connected to this case, you can call 1- 800-FBI tips.

