Rogue X taking shape in west Medford, on schedule to open in January

MEDFORD, Ore. – The city of Medford’s largest-ever project is taking shape.

The $76 million Rogue Credit Union Community Complex, or Rogue X as it’s called, is now over 70% complete.

“A lot of work has been done on the aquatics side of the Rogue Credit Union Community Complex and there’s two indoor pools, the recreational pool and the competitive pool,” Medford Parks and Recreation director Rich Rosenthal said.

In the last few months, scoreboards for the eight basketball courts were added, concrete outlining the two pools and the outside of the building taking shape, including signs.

Rosenthal said the 140,000 square foot recreation facility is on schedule to open in January 2024.

In the meantime however, there is plenty of work still to be done on the pools.

Rosenthal said the 9,600 square foot, 13 lane competition pool will be a huge addition to the Rogue Valley.

“There isn’t anything like it anywhere near Medford,” he said. “So it will have a transformational effect as a result of it, there will be more people swimming than ever before in the Rogue Valley and I think people will point to when this facility opens is a turning point in terms of recreational opportunities in the valley.”

The recreation pool is 6,600 square feet with additional water features and a large slide.

It’s set to replace the Jackson Aquatic Center.

The over six decade old facility will be in it’s final season of use this Summer.

“There is a renovation planned for Jackson Park,” Rosenthal said. “That will feature retaining the bathhouse as a key feature for what will be a very large splash pad that will take the place of the pool at Jackson.”

Rosenthal said plans to renovate Jackson Park are in the very early stages.

As for Rogue X, more information on monthly passes and renting out the facility will come this Fall.

