Man who carried 4 guns into Medford’s airport appears in court

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man who was arrested at Medford’s airport after a confrontation with a police officer appeared in court Friday.
34-year-old Anthony James Anderson is charged with assault, trespassing, and carrying a concealed firearm following an incident in the Rogue Valley-International Airport.
The Medford Police Department said at about 1:20 Thursday afternoon, Anderson showed up at the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport with a visible gun in a shoulder holster. He then walked up to the TSA security checkpoint and demanded to be let through so he could board a plane. Anderson, who didn’t have a ticket, was told he couldn’t go through the checkpoint with a gun.
When police showed up, Anderson wouldn’t talk. An officer asked him to leave, but he refused. Police said as they tried to arrest him for trespassing, Anderson reportedly reached for his gun. Police wrestled him to the ground and took him into custody.
Anderson ended up having four loaded guns and multiple rounds of ammunition.
There were no notable injuries to anyone involved in the incident.
On Friday, Anderson made his first court appearance. A judge ordered his bail be placed at $100,000, with Anderson requesting a court-appointed attorney.
In addition, the judge stipulated that if Anderson bailed out of jail, he would be required to stay away from firearms and continue taking any necessary medications.
According to MPD, Anderson’s behavior could be related to a mental health crisis.
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Jackson County Jail roster still listed Anderson as a current inmate.