Child abduction attempt reported by Klamath County School District

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Klamath County School District is warning the public about a reported attempted abduction.
The school district issued an alert after the incident that is said to have occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, January 10.
According to officials, a student exited a bus and was approached by a man driving a brown SUV with a “silver strip.” The man pulled up to the student and tried to talk them into getting into the SUV.
No further information about the alleged incident was shared by the district.
KCSD officials are encouraging parents to talk to their kids about being approached by strangers.