Man who drowned at rock quarry publicly identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators have released the identity and cause of death of a man who was found unresponsive in a remote swimming quarry.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on June 17, 18-year-old North Bend resident Steven Roy Reynolds was found in the water at the Keno Rock Quarry just south of Dead Indian Memorial Road.

Witnesses told investigators Reynolds had been swimming when he went underwater and failed to surface. Bystanders eventually pulled him to shore and tried to revive him, but Reynolds died at the scene.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death was an accident caused by freshwater drowning. Reynolds’ family has been notified regarding the death.

