Home
New Jersey mom facing hot car death charges

New Jersey mom facing hot car death charges

News Top Stories U.S. & World

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (WNBC) – A New Jersey mother is facing charges after her young daughter died from being left in a hot car.

25-year-old Chaya Shurkin was charged Monday with child endangerment.

Police received a call on the afternoon of May 6th for a child in distress.

They found a neighbor giving CPR to the little girl, who was just shy of 2 years old. She died a short time later.

A law enforcement source says there was miscommunication between the mother and father about who would bring the child inside.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »