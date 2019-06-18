New Jersey mom facing hot car death charges

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (WNBC) – A New Jersey mother is facing charges after her young daughter died from being left in a hot car.
25-year-old Chaya Shurkin was charged Monday with child endangerment.
Police received a call on the afternoon of May 6th for a child in distress.
They found a neighbor giving CPR to the little girl, who was just shy of 2 years old. She died a short time later.
A law enforcement source says there was miscommunication between the mother and father about who would bring the child inside.