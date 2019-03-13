Manafort gets 7.5 years in prison after second sentencing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort received a second sentencing today.
After a federal judge last week gave Manafort what many considered an extremely short sentence relative to his crimes, all eyes were on U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to see what she would hand down.
After receiving a lenient 47 months in his Virginia sentencing, Judge Jackson added an additional 43 months. That’s 7.5 years total.
Manafort appeared in federal court Wednesday knowing up to 10 years could be tacked on to prison time he already faces.
Last week in Virginia, Manafort was sentenced after his conviction on 8 counts of bank and tax fraud.
Sentencing guidelines called for up to 24 years in prison, but Judge T.S. Ellis handed down fewer than 4 years, shocking many legal experts.
Former U.S. Attorney Greg Brower commented, “This defendant, Manafort, after cutting a deal and agreeing to cooperate, nevertheless lied to the government. And that has to weigh heavily.”
After last week’s sentencing, Manafort’s attorney stressed an angle that wasn’t even part of the case. “There is absolutely no evidence that Paul Manafort was involved in any collusion,” Attorney Kevin Downing stated.
Some consider that a veiled plea to President Trump who won’t discuss whether or not he will pardon Manafort.
The president said, “I feel very badly for Paul Manafort. I think it’s been a very tough time for him.”
A pardon would allow Manafort to walk free from his federal crimes. President Trump said of a possible pardon, “I don’t even discuss it. The only ones discussing it is you.”
The crimes were discovered as part of the Russia investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who’s expected to submit his final report to the attorney general any day.
Manafort still faces the possibility of prosecution in Virginia and other states—charges that would not be eligible for a pardon.