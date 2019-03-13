Man wanted for California stabbing arrested in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder in California was arrested in Medford.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on March 12, officers tried to contact stabbing suspect Derek Ray Johnson in the 3000 block of Sheraton Court. Johnson tried to get away, but he was intercepted by local members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force.
Johnson, wanted for attempted murder in California, was lodged in the Jackson County Jail until he can be extradited.
KRCR reports Johnson allegedly stabbed a 51-year-old man in Fortuna, California on February 21, 2019.