Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – Current fire activity has prompted the Curry County Sheriff’s Office to lower the evacuation priority for some residents under a Level 3 mandatory evacuation order.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office reduced the Level 3 evacuation zone starting at the junction of Shady Lane and South Bank Chetco Road east to Freeman Rock and Salmon Run Golf Course to a Level 2.
Tuesday, the area was expanded to include areas starting at the western re-entry checkpoint on North bank Chetco Road at Da-Tone Rock and east to North Fork of the Chetco River. The area does not include the upper portions of Mountain Drive or Coho Drive, according to the USFS.
The areas include the following: The lower portion of Mountain Drive from 17070 – 17106, Mori Lane, Conta Lane, Yellow Brick Road, Tule Road, Wild Black Berry Lane, Blue Jay Road, Pleasant Hill Drive, Coho Drive 16880 – 16986 (See North Bank Chetco Level 2 Evacuation map).
Residents in the specified area will need to present their IDs to gain access at the single re-entry point at Shady Land and South Bank Chetco Road.
While the evacuation level has been reduced for some areas, residents are advised they should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
According to the USFS, the Chetco Bar Fire is estimated at 117,699 acres.
For the latest updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5385/