Manhunt underway for Seaside man who eluded police in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Police are actively searching for a man wanted for eluding officers after a pursuit Wednesday evening.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on John Long Road in Oakland around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The driver didn’t stop for the deputy and tried to run at high speed southbound on Interstate 5.

A Sutherlin police officer was able to successfully put out spike strips near the Oakland exit. The driver crashed into a ditch and fled on foot near the highway. The driver, later identified as Billy James Best of Seaside, was believed to be armed with a handgun.

Police say they searched the area for hours without success.

The sheriff’s office says Best had multiple warrants for his arrest, including new crimes committed during the pursuit. He is described as a white male, around 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with several tattoos. He was last seen wearing dark clothing at the time he ran from police.

Police are still searching the area for Best, though they say it is likely he left the area.

“We ask the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 9-1-1,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said.

The vehicle’s passenger, Christina Marie Dominguez of Cave Junction, was taken into custody after the pursuit for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

