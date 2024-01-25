Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 Wednesday morning

YREKA, Calif. – One person is dead after a log truck drifted off Highway 97 and overturned in a field Wednesday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the truck was driving southbound north of W Ball Mountain Road just before 8:30 a.m. when it drifted off the roadway through an irrigation ditch before entering the field.

The truck finally came to a stop on its left side.

CHP says the road was wet, but weather did not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The driver of the truck was declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is still pending coroner review and not released at this time.

