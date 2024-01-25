Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 Wednesday morning

Posted by Taylar Ansures January 25, 2024

YREKA, Calif. – One person is dead after a log truck drifted off Highway 97 and overturned in a field Wednesday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the truck was driving southbound north of W Ball Mountain Road just before 8:30 a.m. when it drifted off the roadway through an irrigation ditch before entering the field.

The truck finally came to a stop on its left side.

CHP says the road was wet, but weather did not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The driver of the truck was declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is still pending coroner review and not released at this time.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content