Many Americans don’t plan on getting flu shots, according to survey

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – Many people haven’t gotten a flu shot yet this season and many don’t plan on it. That’s according to a new survey from the University of Chicago.
In a poll of 1,200 people nationwide, researchers found 41% have no intentions of getting the flu vaccine this year.
Most cited concerns about potential side effects from the shot.
About a third said they don’t get vaccinated because they say they simply never get the flu.
The CDC recommends everyone over age 6 months receive an annual flu shot.