Home
Many Americans don’t plan on getting flu shots, according to survey

Many Americans don’t plan on getting flu shots, according to survey

Health News News Top Stories U.S. & World

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – Many people haven’t gotten a flu shot yet this season and many don’t plan on it. That’s according to a new survey from the University of Chicago.

In a poll of 1,200 people nationwide, researchers found 41% have no intentions of getting the flu vaccine this year.

Most cited concerns about potential side effects from the shot.

About a third said they don’t get vaccinated because they say they simply never get the flu.

The CDC recommends everyone over age 6 months receive an annual flu shot.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »