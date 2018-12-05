Pot perfume hits the Oregon marijuana market

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – The first-ever marijuana-infused fragrance is for sale in Oregon.
It’s called Imeon, and it’s available in-store only at OLO Fragrance in Portland. OLO teamed up with vape pen company Quill for the project.
The Purple Hindu Kush strain of marijuana is the base for the fragrance, while lemon, tobacco and frankincense are the added elements.
Imeon is described as elegant, woodsy and warm. It does not contain THC, meaning it cannot get you high. What is high, though, is the price. Right now, a bottle of Imeon is going for $95. Business partners say it’s very expensive to extract cannabis oil, which is part of the price.
