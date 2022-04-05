Margaritaville hotel opening soon in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. —Jimmy Buffet and the Coquille Tribe, are bringing a brand new hotel experience to the Rogue Valley. Now, we’re getting an exclusive look at what’s in store, as we get closer to its opening day.

“It’s Margaritaville bringing their full fun and flavor to a boutique concept,” said Judy Farm, CEO of Tribal One.

An island-inspired paradise, that’s what guests will experience at Margaritaville’s newest hotel. The Compass by Margaritaville Hotel is getting closer to opening. It’s off of south Pacific Highway next to Roxy Ann Lanes, in south Medford.

“Something unique something that our community has never seen before, fun boutiqe, very hyper-focused on customer experience,” said Farm.

The Compass Hotel will be the first Margaritaville venue in the state. It’s featuring what it calls the fun and flavor of its full-scale resorts, to a more boutique concept. Compass by Margaritaville launched this year, adding hotels not only in Medford but in Kentucky and North Carolina, as well.

The four-story hotel will feature 111 hotel rooms, along with 7 suites. Each room features an island theme, laid-back ambiance, and even has tribal aspects as well. An outdoor pool and a restaurant and bar will also be available.

“I think it really helps build on the vision that Travel Medford, the chamber, the city is trying to bring into our community something new, something to add that’s fresh and exciting and new so we feel it’s a great partnership to not only the Coquille Tribe but the community as well,” said Farm.

The Coquille Tribe-backed project has been in the works since November 2020. Its target opening date is May 24th.

The hotel is hosting a job fair next Wednesday. It’s looking to fill a wide range of positions, from food and beverage to hospitality.