Marijuana auction wraps up in Medford

Medford, Ore. – Southern Oregon’s first ever cannabis auction is over.
It wrapped up Tuesday evening held at the Inn at the Commons.
Both medical and recreational vendors set up stands to show off their plants.
Organizers said it was a long road to bring the event to Medford.
“The ever-changing rules with the laboratories last year caused us to postpone this seven months after its original schedule day,” said Peter Gendron Oregon Sungrown Growers Guild. “Now that the rules are more settled at the state level we are able to proceed with confidence and treat all our buyers and sellers fairly.”
Gendron said he looks forward to having more auctions like this in the future.