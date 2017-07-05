Home
Marine deputies hit the water for Independence Day

Marine deputies hit the water for Independence Day

Crime Local News Top Stories Video Weather News , , , , , , , ,

Ashland, Ore. — Marine patrol deputies are out on the water ensuring your 4th of July is a safe one. They’re keeping an eye out for hazards, impaired boaters, and anything else that could ruin a good time.

Lending a helping hand is a welcome part of his job duties, and on a holiday like this, there’s no shortage. But the bulk of his day is spent looking for safety violations, and there’s been plenty of those too.

“I’m gonna give you a little info card,” JCSO Deputy Terrazas tells one boater, “but I’m also gonna write you a warning because if I wrote you for all those violations it’d be 400 dollars.”

“Basically I’m just out here to keep people safe, and make sure people have a good, fun day and are courteous to each other,” Deputy Terrazas adds.

Deputies are also checking for whistles or other sound devices, as well as licenses and current registrations. They’ll also give courtesy safety inspections to boaters who want one.

“I like people, and I like keeping people safe, and that’s what I like to do.”

For Deputy Terrazas most days on the job are hardly considered work, and this 4th of July is no different.

“Retirement’s not all that it’s cracked up to be so this is actually fun,” Dep. Terrazas says, “if it ever becomes work I’ll quit,” he laughs.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for 7 lakes and the Rogue River.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics