Marine deputies hit the water for Independence Day

Lending a helping hand is a welcome part of his job duties, and on a holiday like this, there’s no shortage. But the bulk of his day is spent looking for safety violations, and there’s been plenty of those too.
“I’m gonna give you a little info card,” JCSO Deputy Terrazas tells one boater, “but I’m also gonna write you a warning because if I wrote you for all those violations it’d be 400 dollars.”
“Basically I’m just out here to keep people safe, and make sure people have a good, fun day and are courteous to each other,” Deputy Terrazas adds.
Deputies are also checking for whistles or other sound devices, as well as licenses and current registrations. They’ll also give courtesy safety inspections to boaters who want one.
“I like people, and I like keeping people safe, and that’s what I like to do.”
For Deputy Terrazas most days on the job are hardly considered work, and this 4th of July is no different.
“Retirement’s not all that it’s cracked up to be so this is actually fun,” Dep. Terrazas says, “if it ever becomes work I’ll quit,” he laughs.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for 7 lakes and the Rogue River.