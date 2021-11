Mark Meadows, once the chief of staff for former President Trump, has failed to appear before the January 6 select committee for their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC’s Sahil Kapur reports on how he could face a contempt vote similar to that against Steve Bannon.

