Rock slide shuts down Highway 138

Newsroom Staff
Posted by by Newsroom Staff November 12, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 12, 2021

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – If you’re heading toward the coast this weekend, you’ll probably want to avoid Oregon Highway 138 West in Douglas County.

It was closed between Sutherlin and Elkton Friday due to a rock slide 10 miles south of Elkton.

An estimated 7,000 cubic yards of rock and debris slid into the roadway earlier in the morning and will need to be cleared before the highway can be reopened.

The rockslide is located about a mile north of the Yellow Creek day-use area.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and check TripCheck.com for the latest road conditions.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: