Rock slide shuts down Highway 138

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – If you’re heading toward the coast this weekend, you’ll probably want to avoid Oregon Highway 138 West in Douglas County.

It was closed between Sutherlin and Elkton Friday due to a rock slide 10 miles south of Elkton.

An estimated 7,000 cubic yards of rock and debris slid into the roadway earlier in the morning and will need to be cleared before the highway can be reopened.

The rockslide is located about a mile north of the Yellow Creek day-use area.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and check TripCheck.com for the latest road conditions.