Married couple arrested after shots fired in Grants Pass park, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A husband and wife were arrested after gunshots were fired at a Grants Pass park.
Police said at just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 31, 58-year-old Fawn Elysa Dapper used a large knife to threaten people, including a pregnant woman, at Tussing Park near the Josephine County Fairgrounds
She and her husband, 56-year-old David Denver Dapper, reportedly lived nearby and were angry with noise coming from the park.
According to Grants Pass police, David joined his wife and threatened to shoot people by pointing a handgun at several citizens and firing into the air. He was reportedly intoxicated at the time.
Police arrived at the scene within minutes and took the couple into custody. No injuries were reported.
David and Fawn Dapper were lodged in the Josephine County Jail on numerous charges including attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.