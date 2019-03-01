Martha Stewart to advise cannabis company

(CNN) – Here’s a name you don’t usually see associated with marijuana: Martha Stewart.
The domestic maven who once said her nickname in prison was “M-Diddy,” is joining Snoop Dogg in the world of promoting pot.
She has partnered with Canadian marijuana company Canopy Growth as an advisor.
Stewart’s goal, though, isn’t helping people get high. The products she’ll be associated with are made with CBD, that’s a compound extracted from hemp that contains extremely low levels of THC so it doesn’t have psycho-active effects.
The Farm Bill made it legal to cultivate hemp in the United States, though CBD is still mostly prohibited at the federal level. But there’s big money behind it.
Constellation Brands—which owns Corona beer—invested billions of dollars in Canopy Growth.
Canopy then partnered with Sequential Brands, which owns Martha Stewart Living, Omnimedia, the Franklin Mint and Jessica Simpson’s clothing line.
Sequential shares jumped 30% on the news Martha Stewart will be working directly with Canopy Growth.
Stewart says the first product she’ll work on is for pets.