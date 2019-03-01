Russia, U.S. disagree on future of Venezuelan leadership

MOSCOW, Russia (NBC) – Russia will fight any attempts to intervene in Venezuela’s domestic affairs. That news came from Russia’s foreign minister during a meeting with Venezuela’s vice-president in Moscow Friday.
Sergey Lavrov said close cooperation with Venezuela was gaining “special importance” as the country faced “a frontal attack and a shameless intervention into its internal affairs.”
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said her country was going through a challenging time.
Backing rival sides in Venezuela, the United States and Russia failed this week to get the deeply divided UN Security Council to take a stand on how to address the Latin American nation’s political conflict and humanitarian crisis.
The council rejected rival resolutions with the U.S. measure backing opposition leader Juan Guaido and calling for free and fair elections.
The Russian draft supports President Nicolas Maduro and opposing interference in Venezuelan affairs.
As expected, Russia and China vetoed the U.S. draft resolution, and Moscow’s proposal failed to win majority support.
The results highlighted the inability of the UN’s most powerful body to address the worsening situation in Venezuela.