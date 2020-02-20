Mass shooting in Germany leaves 11 dead, including suspect

HANAU, Germany (NBC) – Thursday morning, German police remained outside the scene of one of the areas where a mass shooting took place in the City of Hanau the previous night.
Federal prosecutors said they’re taking charge of the investigation into the mass shooting that left eleven people dead, including the suspect, amid reports that the shooter may have had a far-right motive.
Nine people were killed at two hookah bars overnight.
Police later said they found the suspected shooter and another person at a house not far from the second bar.
Officers sealed off and searched the apartment in Hanau, near the scene of one of the shootings, after following up witness statements on a getaway car.
Police said work to confirm the identities of the two bodies at the home was still underway, and they couldn’t immediately give details either on them or the identities of the victims of the earlier shootings.