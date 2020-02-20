Man accused of leading police on two chases

MEDFORD, Ore. – A convicted felon is behind bars after leading police on two separate chases Wednesday.
A warrant had been issued for 31-year-old William Joseph Paris Shepard after he didn’t show up to court for drug charges.
Detectives spotted him in Medford Wednesday morning near a hospital and then again on Columbus Avenue around 4:30 in the afternoon.
He eventually ditched his car and ran, but police caught up with him.
He’s now in jail on over a dozen failures to appear as well as new charges of eluding, reckless driving, and possession of oxycodone.