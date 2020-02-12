Massive fire erupts at California apartment building

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC/CNN) – Two people have been injured and about 100 have been evacuated after a massive fire in Tustin, California.
As many as 100 apartments in the large two-story building appear to have been damaged or destroyed.
The five-alarm fire required as many as 120 firefighters to get under control.
The Orange County Fire Authority is still in the process of making sure everyone has been accounted for.
Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation and their injuries are said to be minor.
The five-alarm fire spread so quickly many of the evacuees had to flee in their pajamas.
The American Red Cross is helping the residents find temporary shelter.
Tustin police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.