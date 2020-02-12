Coalition troops clash with civilians in Syria

KHIRBET AMMU, Syria (NBC) – A witness and local activists say U.S. forces killed a Syrian civilian and wounded another Wednesday in northeastern Syria. It was a rare clash between American troops and government supporters in Syria.
The U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS said its troops opened fire after they came under small arms fire.
Dramatic video from the scene captured people throwing rocks at a U.S. convoy stopped at a checkpoint.
A Syrian news agency released video of the confrontation.
One man was seen on cell phone video carrying an American flag and yelling at U.S. soldiers.
The U.S. coalition said the situation was de-escalated and the American patrol returned to the base.
Earlier, Syrian and Turkish media said one person was killed in the shooting and that U.S. warplanes later carried out at least one airstrike.
The coalition statement made no reference to any airstrike.
Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in northeastern Syria working with their local partners from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
The U.S. patrols the region but it was not immediately clear why the convoy drove into a government-controlled area.