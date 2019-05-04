May the Fourth: Free comics and big fans celebrate Star Wars saga

MEDFORD, Ore.– May the Fourth be with you as across the country fans of Star Wars celebrate the blockbuster saga on May 4.
At Astral Games in downtown Medford, some locals could be seen wearing their favorite Star Wars memorabilia. In Ashland, ScienceWorks held a Star Wars Day celebration, with activities from hologram projections to hanging out with Jedi and Siths.
For Astral Games, it was the stores annual free comic book day, the first Saturday in May, which sometimes coincides with Star Wars Day. The store gives away free comics, letting visitors select from a variety of new comics.
But everyone is a fan of the one trilogy or another in the Star Wars universe.
“A New Hope trilogy, original Star Wars fan,” said Aaron Hassel, owner of Astral Games. “But I understand there are different series for different generations.”
The store will be open till 10 p.m Saturday for anyone that would like to get some free comics. Their next free comic book day will be on the last Saturday in October.
