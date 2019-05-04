RecFest kicks off summer season for Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford kicked off the summer season with the community at its annual RecFest Saturday at Hawthorne Park.
In its eighth year, the celebration was put together by Medford Parks and Recreation, gathering some 39 vendors to come out and celebrate. The family-friendly event is a way to showcase the department’s different initiatives and activities for children this summer.
“The pool opens June 10 so they have lots of questions about that,” said Sandi Sherman, recreation supervisor for parks and rec. “Our movies in the park, concerts in the park, theater in the park, lots of stuff going on this summer.”
The day also was a celebration of Arbor Day. If you would like to know more about the summer and camps and programs the department will be offering, you can find out more here.
